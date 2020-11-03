Kajal Aggarwal shares what it’s like to have a wedding in lockdown

Kajal Aggarwal recently made headlines as she tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu. A Bollywood wedding attracts a lot of attention and since this was done during a pandemic, people were even more curious to know about the happenings.

In an interview with a leading publication, Kajal Aggarwal opened up on what pushed her and Gautam towards tying the knot despite the current situation. She said, “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives. We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

She added, “Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He’s not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be surer about spending my life with him!”

On the precautions taken during the festivities, she stated, “We strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon.”