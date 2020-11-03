Jones weighs in on prospects of Cowboys tanking

The Dallas Cowboys fell to 2-6 with Sunday night’s ugly 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and there have been no indications so far in the team’s nightmarish season that a dramatic turnaround is forthcoming.

With the prospects of a successful 2020 quickly diminishing with every demoralizing loss, the notion has been floated that the Cowboys should accept their fate and tank in order to secure a better pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jerry Jones has no interest in going down that road.

The Cowboys owner opened up Tuesday during his weekly appearance on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan radio about the sorry state in which his team finds itself. Despite the ugly record and disheartening start, Jones pushed back on the developing tanking narrative.