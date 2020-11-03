Johnathan Thurston picks Queensland’s greatest Origin side

Johnathan Thurston picked his all-time Queensland side as part of our 40 Years of Origin campaign. Tune into Nine’s State of Origin coverage from 7pm (AEDT) tonight to find out who made the fan-voted NSW and Queensland teams!

Queensland rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston has picked his all-time Maroons side to celebrate 40 years of State of Origin.

And perhaps controversially, he has dethroned ‘The King’ of the No.6 jersey, picking Wally Lewis at lock instead of his favoured position so he could squeeze in “an idol of mine” at five-eighth.

Thurston, a starting half for the Maroons side that famously won 11 out of 12 Origin series between 2006 and 2017, has pieced together a team mixed with both legends from the early days of the concept and former teammates.

Thurston combined with Broncos great Darren Lockyer in the halves for the first half of his representative career, making for an easy selection at the five-eighth position.

“He was an idol of mine,” Thurston said.

“To get the opportunity to play alongside, I was like a kid in a candy shop.

“He was like five and six steps ahead of everyone on the field and when you needed the big moments you just gave him the ball.”

Queensland captain Darren Lockyer during Origin I in 2006. (Sydney Morning Herald)

A player Thurston spent more time than anyone else with at representative level was Storm champion Cameron Smith. Thurston played 37 games for Queensland while Smith notched 42 appearances.

The “greatest player” the Cowboys legend has ever seen, Thurston said no matter how good Lockyer was, there was always one person a step ahead of him and everyone else.

“I mentioned Lockyer being six steps ahead of everyone else, but Smith was like or 10,” he added.

“There’s no one better. He knows how to speed the game up and slow it down.

“He’s the greatest player I’ve ever played alongside.”

Cameron Smith features for the Maroons. (Getty) (Getty)

Although named on the bench, of the recent retirees in his all-time team, Thurston picked out one representative star he could see taking up a coaching role – Cooper Cronk.

Cronk would start off his career with the Maroons coming off the interchange before joining Thurston in the halves in 2012 following the retirement of Lockyer.

“A very articulate football brain,” Thurston described Cronk.

“He could play a bench role as well and I think coaching will be his role down the track, that’s for sure.”

THURSTON’S ALL-TIME MAROONS SQUAD:

1. Billy Slater

2. Wendell Sailor

3. Mal Meninga

4. Greg Inglis

5. Lote Tuqiri

6. Darren Lockyer

7. Allan Langer

8. Petero Civoniceva

9. Cameron Smith

10. Arthur Beetson

11. Sam Thaiday

12. Gorden Tallis

13. Wally Lewis

14. Nate Myles

15. Gene Miles

16. Steve Price

17. Cooper Cronk

Coach: Mal Meninga