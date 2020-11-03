John Legend Disses Ice Cube and Lil Wayne for Siding With Donald Trump

WENN

The ‘All of Me’ hitmaker takes a dig at his ‘former favorite rappers’ for working with Trump as he calls POTUS’ platinum plan for black folks ‘a fool’s gold.’

John Legend threw shade at his music industry peers as he hit out at his “former favourite rappers” who have sided with Donald Trump ahead of the U.S. election.

The “All of Me” hitmaker appeared during a final rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, during which he highlighted “the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump.”

“Some people… mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” he says. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

“Some of your former favourite rappers have been taken in by these lies,” adds the singer, seemingly calling out stars including Ice Cube and Lil Wayne who have worked with the incumbent POTUS in recent weeks.

“I think they’ve even founded a new supergroup, it’s called The Sunken Place,” John remarks. “But Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold. Because you can’t bank on a word he says.”

The proposed Platinum Plan includes creating three million jobs in the Black community in America over the next four years, increasing access to capital by nearly $500 billion and strengthening Trump’s immigration policies to protect American jobs, according to his website.

Last week (ends01Nov20), rapper Lil Wayne tweeted that he had “a great meeting” with Trump concerning the initiative, while Ice Cube defended working with the U.S. leader, telling Fox News Sunday he’s “willing to meet with anybody who could bring this to life.”

During his performance at the rally, John’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, joined him on stage, marking the “Bring the Funny” star’s first public appearance since she suffered a devastating miscarriage in September. He went on to perform the song Never Break – which he dedicated to his wife while performing at the Billboard Music Awards last month.