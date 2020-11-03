John Legend Comments On The Rappers That Have Shown Their Support For Donald Trump

As we all anxiously wait for the results of this current election, many celebrities have used their platforms and voices to back the candidates of their choice.

Monday night, John Legend performed at a rally in Philadelphia as he showed his support for the Biden-Harris campaign. During his time on stage, he had a quick message about some of the rappers that have recently shown their support to Donald Trump.

While sitting at his piano, John said, “Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

John continued, “Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup; it’s called the Sunken Place.”

As we previously reported, Lil Wayne shared a photo of himself with Donald Trump recently and said, “Just had a great meeting with Donald Trump. Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Many people were shocked and disappointed by Wayne’s post.

Prior to that, a senior adviser from Trump’s team pretty much put Ice Cube on blast and revealed that he had been in conversation with them.

However, Ice Cube said in multiple interviews that he was not placing his support, behind anyone, and he was simply listening to the Trump administration’s proposal for their plan to help the black community.

