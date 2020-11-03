John Elway, the football Hall of Famer and Denver Broncos general manager, has tested positive for the virus.

John Elway, the former Denver Broncos quarterback who is now the team’s general manager and president of football operations, has tested positive for the virus, along with the team’s president and chief executive, Joe Ellis, the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr. Elway had been at UCHealth Training Center, the Broncos practice facility, on Monday morning, but left “after experiencing minor symptoms that he quickly brought to the attention of our medical staff,” the statement said. Mr. Elway retired in 1999 after winning two straight Super Bowl victories with the Broncos. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Mr. Ellis did not feel well on Sunday morning and watched Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers from home, the team said, and then worked from home on Monday.

The team said that both men were experiencing only mild symptoms and would continue to work from home in isolation.