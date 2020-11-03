Joe Biden visits childhood home on final day of campaigning

For Joe Biden , it all comes down to Pennsylvania — the key to his White House hopes.

While his aides say he has multiple paths to nab 270 Electoral College votes, his easiest is by winning Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. He has campaigned in the Keystone State more than any other.

Mr Biden is spending Election Day campaigning in his hometown of Scranton and in Philadelphia. He will meet with voters in each city.

He returned to his roots with a visit to his childhood home in Scranton, arriving at the small, white two-storey house to a hero’s welcome of more than 100 people cheering across the street.

“It’s good to be home,” he said as he greeted the crowd. He lived in the home until he was 10 years old.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, waves from the front steps of his childhood home, during an early visit on Election Day, November 3, 2020, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. (AP)

Mr Biden walked up the front steps and chatted with the current owners before going in with his granddaughters.

When he came out, he said the current residents had him sign their wall. Mr Biden then walked across the street to greet the crush of supporters, who cheered his name and applauded.

His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, was visiting Detroit, a heavily Black city in battleground Michigan. Both of their spouses were headed out, too, as the Democrats reached for a clear victory.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden walks with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden into St Joseph On the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. (AP)

Mr Biden and his wife, Jill, started the day with a stop at St Joseph’s on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, with two of his grandchildren in tow. The four then walked to his late son Beau Biden’s grave, in the church cemetery.

Beau, a former Delaware attorney general, died of brain cancer in 2015 and had encouraged the former vice president to make another White House run.

The cities Mr Biden is visiting Tuesday hold both strategic and symbolic significance: he has made his working-class upbringing in Scranton a centrepiece of his campaign, framing his economic pitch from the perspective of Scranton versus Wall Street, as he seeks to win back the blue-collar voters who helped deliver Donald Trump a win in 2016.

Philadelphia has been the backdrop for some of Mr Biden’s most significant speeches, and he’ll need strong turnout in the heavily democratic area, particularly among Black voters.

While boarding his flight on Tuesday morning, Biden tossed a thumbs up to the traveling press and said he was feeling “good.”

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to board his campaign plane at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, on Election Day, November 3, 2020, en route to Scranton, Pennsylvania. (AP)

