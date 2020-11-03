Joe Biden visits childhood home on final day of campaigning

While his aides say he has multiple paths to nab 270 Electoral College votes, his easiest is by winning Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. He has campaigned in the Keystone State more than any other.
Mr Biden is spending Election Day campaigning in his hometown of Scranton and in Philadelphia. He will meet with voters in each city.
He returned to his roots with a visit to his childhood home in Scranton, arriving at the small, white two-storey house to a hero’s welcome of more than 100 people cheering across the street.
“It’s good to be home,” he said as he greeted the crowd. He lived in the home until he was 10 years old.
Mr Biden walked up the front steps and chatted with the current owners before going in with his granddaughters.
When he came out, he said the current residents had him sign their wall. Mr Biden then walked across the street to greet the crush of supporters, who cheered his name and applauded.
His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, was visiting Detroit, a heavily Black city in battleground Michigan. Both of their spouses were headed out, too, as the Democrats reached for a clear victory.
Mr Biden and his wife, Jill, started the day with a stop at St Joseph’s on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, with two of his grandchildren in tow. The four then walked to his late son Beau Biden’s grave, in the church cemetery.
Beau, a former Delaware attorney general, died of brain cancer in 2015 and had encouraged the former vice president to make another White House run.
Philadelphia has been the backdrop for some of Mr Biden’s most significant speeches, and he’ll need strong turnout in the heavily democratic area, particularly among Black voters.
While boarding his flight on Tuesday morning, Biden tossed a thumbs up to the traveling press and said he was feeling “good.”
– Reported with Associated Press
Key times (AEDT) to watch for during the US election:
- 11am – Most of Florida closes, and Georgia closes too.
- 12 noon – all of Florida closes. Watch for results in the Panhandle. If there is a swing back to Biden, this could be a big indicator.
- 2pm – pretty much all other important states will have closed and counting will begin.
Some states, such as Florida and Ohio, allow this process to start weeks before election day, so the votes are ready to be counted.
Other states, such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, don’t allow early votes to be processed until polling day.
Those crucial counts could take days.