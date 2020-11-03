Jeannie Mai Rushed To Hospital Over Life-Threatening Throat Condition!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Daytime talk show host Jeannie Mai was rushed to hospital with a life-threatening condition.

Dancing With The Stars host, Tyra Banks announced the news to viewers.

“I have some sad news. Jeannie Mai had emergency surgery last night and she’s in recovery. She’s doing well. However, she’s had to withdraw from this competition. And she shared her emotional story from her hospital room. She did that for you. She really wants you to see that, and you’re going to be able to see that a bit later. Now, due to Jeannie dropping out, we will not have a double elimination tonight. But one couple will go home,” said Banks.

