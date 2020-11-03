Jeannie Mai: Dancing With the Stars contestant quits due to ‘potentially life-threatening’ condition

Dancing With the Stars contestant Jeannie Mai has been forced to quit the show after being admitted to hospital.

Doctors discovered a “potentially life-threatening” health condition with Mai’s throat, which required “immediate attention and surgery”.

The diagnosis was piglottitis, an inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs.

Mai, who is the co-host of US daytime show The Real, “made it safely out of [her] emergency surgery” and updated her fans on her health in an Instagram post.

“What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60 per cent of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of three days,” Mai, 41, wrote.

She said she was “devastated” to have to leave the reality series.

“Dancing on this show has been the most exhilarating adventure,” Mai added, thanking her professional partner Brandon Armstrong.

“I’m sorry you don’t get to make fun of my moves anymore while I gift you life gems on how to be a grown up,” she added. “I will ALWAYS cherish the memories we made.”

Dancing With the Stars, which is the US version of BBC series Strictly Come Dancing, is on its 29th season.