Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor snapped jetting off from the city

Janhvi Kapoor’s last film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was appreciated by the audience as well as the critics. The actress’ performance in the film was impressive to say the least. Janhvi has now some big projects in her kitty like Dostana 2, Takht and Roofi Afzanaand the future looks bright for the actress. Janhvi who has been rarely spotted all these months during the pandemic, finally stepped out today with her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. The trio was clicked at the airport, jetting off from the city.

Janhvi aced her airport look as she wore a pair of jet-black lowers with a white crop top and an oversized sweatshirt over it. The actress happily posed for the paparazzi as she made her way into the airport amidst the media frenzy. Check out the pictures from the spot below…