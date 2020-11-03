Jack Steven’s future: Geelong midfielder could take a payout and leave club early

Jack Steven’s playing future is up in the air with Geelong willing to allow the Cats midfielder to depart the club one year early.

Steven, 30, was limited to just games this year due to soft tissue injuries and was caught up in a police investigation at the start of the year after he was stabbed.

The former Saint wasn’t part of Geelong’s finals run and now it appears both Stevens and the club could reach an agreement to part ways a year early, according to AFL.com.

It’s understood the two parties are discussing a financial payout to allow the midfielder to walk from the final year of his contract.

Jack Steven (Getty)

It’s expected the club will announce in the coming days the contract extensions of Tom Hawkins, Brandan Parfitt and Zach Tuohy.

The club will also be busy this trade period as they look to bring in Isaac Smith, Jeremy Cameron and Shaun Higgins.

“It would be disappointing,” former teammate Brendon Goddard told AFL Trade Radio.

“It was a tough decision to leave St Kilda. He had a serious impact there.

“I thought towards the end of the year he was looking healthier and happier than what he had.”