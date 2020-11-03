It’s election day. Is our uncertainty about to get worse?

In 2016, markets shook off the shock of a Donald Trump presidency quickly. While pundits opined that his mercuriality would be a negative for the economy, the stock market famously surged after his win as investors embraced his more pro-business policies just hours later.

But could the uncertainty hover around far longer this time around, as both sides of the aisle fight over which ballots will count and as the coronavirus completely reconfigures voting?

Yesterday, while parsing through how the elections would impact venture capital, I had an interesting conversation with Adam Zeplain, cofounder and managing partner at Mark VC, a venture firm in the blue dot of Austin against the historically red backdrop of Texas. The firm has invested in companies including Andela, Anduril, and Bird.

Zeplain has been preparing for potential longer-term choppiness.

“November 3 was kind of a goal—we wanted to make sure everything gets done by that day because what I do know is that markets don’t react well in times of uncertainty,” Zeplain says. “And what we don’t know is, what happens if we have a president who won’t leave the White House?”

Zeplain says he is worried the funding window could tighten following the elections, akin to how it dried up when the coronavirus first hit stateside in March, because investors will dislike the uncertainty that comes with this particular voting period.

As in March, when venture capitalists were turning inward and warning portfolio companies to hold onto cash, Zeplain says he is warning his companies to consider the same again.

“We are still looking and still active, but we are cautious,” he says.

I’m curious: How are you, readers, preparing your portfolios for the elections?

BIG MOVES AT SOFTBANK: SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund is dealing with even more turnover, as its Chief Operating Officer Ruwan Weerasekera is retiring alongside five other exits, per Bloomberg. Among the names to go are partners Ted Fike and Justin Wilson, who went on to focus on SPACs at private equity shop Gores Group, per Axios.

Meanwhile, SoftBank portfolio company REEF Technology, which started out as management services for parking lots and has expanded into last-mile logistics including ghost kitchens, has raised $700 million led by Mubadala. It also launched a $300 million fund with Oaktree Capital Management to “acquire strategic real estate assets.” That comes as former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s Cloud Kitchens startup has been snapping up real estate.

But wait, there’s more: Another SoftBank-backed business, Greensill, is getting ready to sell four of its planes as it hopes to raise hundreds of millions more in additional funding, per the Wall Street Journal.