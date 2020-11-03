Insane Black Friday deal makes the best noise-canceling headphones cheaper than ever before

There are seemingly endless options to choose from when it comes to wireless headphones, but out of everything that’s out there, the Bose QC35 II have stood out as some of the best and most iconic. They aren’t the newest headphones you can buy these days, but they still remain as one of our top recommendations.

That’s why this Black Friday deal is so hard to ignore. The QC35 II haven’t gone down much in price even with their age, but right now, you can pick them up for just $199. That’s a hefty 33% discount off the regular $299 MSRP, and at that price, it’d be a shame to miss out on them.

There are a ton of noise-canceling headphones to choose from, but few are as good as the Bose QC35 II. You’re getting great sound quality, top-notch noise cancellation, and a super comfortable design. If you’ve been shopping for a new pair of headphones but haven’t been able to figure out what to get, look no further than these.

Even if you aren’t an audiophile, chances are you’re familiar with the Bose name. It’s one of the most respected brands in the audio space, and the QC35 II are some of the best headphones the company has ever released.

The big draw to the QC35 II is the active noise cancellation. Whether you’re trying to dull the roar of an airplane engine or hear your music over a running dishwasher in the other room of your home, these Bose headphones are able to block out just about any noise with ease. You can even control the strength of the noise-canceling in the free mobile app, with Bose giving you the option to run the ANC at full power, at a decreased level, or turn it off altogether.

Just as impressive as the noise-canceling is how the Bose QC35 II sound. No matter what kind of music you listen to, everything is played with excellent clarity and balance that very few other headphones have been able to achieve. Be it my alternative rock playlist or some calming jazz, the QC35 II do justice to every single track.

Combine that with an incredibly comfortable design, long battery life, and integrations with Alexa and Google Assistant, and the Bose QC35 II end up being some of the most well-rounded headphones you can buy in 2020. You better act fast, though, because this Black Friday deal won’t be around forever!