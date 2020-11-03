HSBC Bangladesh uses blockchain to import 20,000 tons of fuel oil from Singapore By Cointelegraph

HSBC Bangladesh uses blockchain to import 20,000 tons of fuel oil from Singapore
The Bangladesh branch of global banking firm HSBC has conducted the country’s first blockchain-based letter of credit (LC) transaction on the Contour DLT platform.
The transaction was used to settle the importation of 20,000 tonnes of fuel oil from United Group’s Singapore subsidiary United Mymensingh Power.
