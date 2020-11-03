Howard Levitt: When it comes to the sale of a business, it is buyer, seller and employee beware

Article content continued

The party that carries the heaviest burden is usually the purchaser. There are strong statutory protections in place to protect employees in the sale of a business, and which require the purchaser to recognize prior service for all purposes including vacation entitlements, termination pay, severance pay and parental leave. Unless the purchaser requires an employment contract with a clear, explicit and enforceable term limiting dismissal obligations (most termination provisions in Canadian employment contracts are unenforceable), and provides adequate consideration in exchange for the contract, courts are likely to find an employee’s prior service will be recognized for the purpose of calculating reasonable notice of termination at common law.

However, under employment standards legislation, whatever the contract states, previous service for employment standards purposes is recognized with the previous employer and attempting to contract out of that could void the entire contract pursuant to a decision of the Supreme Court of Canada, Marek Machtinger v. HOJ Industries Ltd, which I won many years ago. But this just means that the employee must be paid, upon termination, at least the minimum which employment standards would require based upon the combined service. The purchaser and employee can contract out of the much larger common law amounts that a court would provide.

Purchasers also need to note that, even in the context of a share transfer, any unilateral changes to the level of compensation, benefits or pension entitlement can open the purchasing employer up to potential liability for constructive dismissal.