How to find US election results in Apple News

Earlier this year, Apple announced that it would offer “the most comprehensive” coverage of the 2020 US presidential election via Apple News. Now that Election Day has officially arrived, here’s how to follow along with news coverage and results as they roll in.

When you open the Apple News app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you’ll see a live “Presidential Race” ticker that shows the breakdown of Electoral Votes as states begin to report. Tapping on the Presidential Race ticker will show you a more detailed breakdown of results, including details on precincts reporting, the popular vote, and more.

Furthermore, you can even tap on the map to see county-level data. Apple is sourcing all of its live election results data from the Associated Press. It is also sourcing odds and prediction data from FiveThirtyEight. Finally, there’s even an interactive electoral map available in Apple News courtesy of The Washington Post.

Context

This year’s presidential election is different than most because of the ongoing and worsening COVID-19 pandemic. Apple News is working to provide this necessary context in various places throughout the app, and it even cautions that “we may not know who won for several days.”

Apple is also providing detailed information on how to vote in every state, including the precautions you should take amid the coronavirus outbreak, such as wearing a mask and social distancing. Furthermore, Apple is providing detailed instructions on what to do if you still need to return an absentee ballot, and it is sourcing information for local news outlets, as well.

Ask Siri for results

You can also ask Siri for the results of the presidential election in any state or on a national basis. Again, this data is sourced from the Associated Press, but you should keep in mind that results are expected to be slower to come in this year.

Curation

As usual, the Apple News Election Spotlight is also curating coverage from a variety of different news sources, including ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FiveThirtyEight, Fox News, NBC News, Politico, ProPublica, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today, and others.

Through this curated coverage in Apple News, you can find details on how to follow along with the results this year, in-depth reporting on voter fraud, how to avoid misinformation, and much more.

You can find the Apple News Spotlight for Election Day 2020 in the Apple News app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

