Here’s what businesses are affected by Charlie Baker’s early closure order

Gov. Charlie Baker issued a new executive order requiring certain businesses and other settings to close by 9:30 p.m., among a series of measures announced Monday to fight rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Massachusetts this fall.

The order — which corresponds to a new stay-at-home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — applies to “virtually all of the entities” in the state that are typically open late at night, Baker said Monday. However, it does not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, and other businesses where residents go to access critical needs.

Both measures officially take effect on Friday.

Here’s the list of affected businesses:

Restaurants (in-person dining must cease at 9:30 PM, although takeout and delivery may continue for food and non-alcoholic beverages, but not alcohol)

Liquor stores and other retail establishments that sell alcohol must cease alcohol sales at 9:30 PM (but may continue to sell other products)

Adult-use marijuana sales must cease at 9:30 PM (not including medical marijuana)

Theaters/movie theaters (including drive-in movie theaters), and performance venues (indoor and outdoor)

Youth and adult amateur sports activities

Recreational boating and boating businesses

Outdoor recreational experiences

Casinos and horse tracks/simulcast facilities

Driving and flight schools

Zoos, botanical gardens, wildlife reserves, nature centers

Close contact personal services (such as hair and nail salons)

Gyms, Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Museums/cultural & historical facilities/guided tours