Here’s the total budget of Mirzapur season 2

Mirzapur is one of the most popular shows in the web space. This doesn’t come as a surprise given the exciting storyline, intense dialogues and brilliant star cast of the show. The second season of the show was released around 10 days ago and as expected created a lot of hype.

Unlike the United States of America, there is a big gap in the film and television industry. In terms of budget, production quality and various other departments. However, thanks to the popularity of shows like Mirzapur and many more, the gap is slowly and steadily bridging. OTT platforms are taken as seriously as any other Bollywood project and this is now reflecting in the budget of the shows as well. A report in a leading daily revealed that the first season of Mirzapur was made on a budget of Rs. 12 crore. However, given the phenomenal response that the show received, the budget was upped for season 2 and was set at Rs. 60 crore.

Pretty impressive isn’t it?