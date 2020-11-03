Harry Styles Don’t Worry Darling Slicked Back Hair

Major Movie Star Harry Styles is going to be in a new movie called Don’t Worry Darling and here is a picture of him walking around on set.
Not only is he wearing cute sweatpants…
…but his hair is slicked back. Just like I said in the headline.
And yeah, I’m gonna paraphrase Cady Heron right now and say this: his hair looks good slicked back!
This movie must be about having good hair or something, because Chris Pine was also on set and check out those beautiful locks!!
