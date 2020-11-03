Gugulethu mass shooting: MEC wants special organised crime committee expedited

MEC Albert Fritz has called on a transversal steering committee on organised crime to convene and investigate the massacre of seven people in Gugulethu.

Detectives attached to the provincial Organised Crime Unit were among the crime scene experts at the scene in NY78.

A relative of one of the fatalities on Tuesday told Newzroom Afrika the family was still in disbelief.

While the motive for the massacre of seven people in Gugulethu has not yet been established, Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called on a transversal steering committee on organised crime to convene and investigate the incident.

READ | 7 killed, two injured, in shooting in Cape Town

Less than three weeks ago, Fritz met with Police Minister Bheki Cele, Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole and Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

They discussed the extortion of businesses, such as bars and restaurants, and it was agreed that a transversal steering committee would be established, Fritz said on Tuesday.

It had not yet been convened, he said in a statement.

“I have been informed that the Western Cape Organised Crime detectives with other crime scene experts were on the scene combing for clues where seven people were killed and two injured in a shooting. It is noted that the motive [for] this case remains unclear,” he said.

Fritz, nevertheless, urged that national police convene the steering committee and investigate the massacre.

“This is a truly traumatic incident which no family should have to endure. I further wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the shooting.”

A relative of one of the people killed on Tuesday told Newzroom Afrika her aunt had left the house on Monday, along with a friend, who was one of the women killed in the massacre. A third woman was believed to be the owner of the house.

The relative said she had gone to the scene but could not identify her loved one because there were many bodies.

“We must still go and identify the bodies. Only then maybe, I will be at peace. But it is going to take ,” she told the news channel.

“I can’t even explain how I am feeling, but I am very much heartbroken.”

The woman said the family was still in disbelief. She had lived with her relative for years.

“To me, it’s more like she will just walk in here at any minute now.”

Detectives attached to the provincial Organised Crime Unit were among the crime scene experts at the scene in NY78 on Monday afternoon after the shooting, in which three women and four men, aged between 30 and 40, were killed.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of ‘s 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.