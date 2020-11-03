Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Expecting Baby Boy

WENN

The ‘I Get the Bag’ rapper and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir are having a new addition to their growing family as she is pregnant with their first child together.

Gucci Mane and his pregnant wife Keyshia Ka’oir are expecting a baby boy.

The couple confirmed the sex of their baby by sharing pictures from their stunning gender reveal party, for which the rapper, 40, and his partner, 35, both dressed in blue to symbolise

Gucci wrote, “We got a lil baby boy on the way,” while his wife added, “It’s a Boy,” in her own Instagram post.

Keyshia wore a sheer dress covered in blue feathers while her husband donned a suit in a matching colour, with the pair posing for pictures in front of a wall made to look like lettered baby blocks.

Thanking their guests for the stacks of presents they received, including teddy bears and hampers, Keyshia added, “Thank u guys for all our beautiful gifts! Also my mom & husband for my GORGEOUS shower.”

It’s the first child for the couple, which wed in 2017. Keyshia is the mother of a son and two daughters, while “I Get the Bag” star Gucci has a son from a previous relationship.

Last year on Valentine’s Day, Gucci Mane upgraded his wife’s wedding ring to a 60-carat oval-shaped diamond ring. “To my beautiful wife @KeyshiaKaoir Davis. For all the Valentines I missed I wanted to upgrade your wedding ring to this 60ct flawless oval ROCK,” he gushed back then.

In return, he received a 35-carat pinky ring worth over $1 million from her. “Well Damn my wife just froze my pinky 35ct,” he said while showing off his new band.