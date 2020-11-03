Green Day Offers Free Coffee to Voters Waiting in Line

WENN

The Billie Joe Armstrong-fronted band brew coffee and hand the free drink to the people stuck in long lines at polling stations as voters across the country cast their ballot on election day.

–

The members of Green Day are doing their part to help U.S. voters stuck in long lines on Election Day by providing them with free coffee.

Bosses at the band’s coffee company, Oakland Coffee Works, partnered with World Central Kitchen volunteers on Tuesday (03Nov20) to support people at polling stations waiting to cast their vote for the next U.S. President.

“We need to look out for and support each other out there,” Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt, a co-founder of Oakland Coffee Works, says. “You know how important your vote is. We want to make it a little easier for everyone, so we’re donating up to 10,000 cups of coffee to voters in line at the Oakland polls. World Central Kitchen is making the voting experience much nicer, which is really important these days.”

<br />

The charitable gesture is part of World Central Kitchen’s Chefs for the Polls initiative, which helps provide poll workers and voters with free meals on Election Day.

Green Day have made it clear they are backing Democratic candidate Joe Biden over current U.S. leader Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, a week ago, Paul Rudd personally handed the cookies to voters under a heavy downpour in Brooklyn. “I want to say thank you for coming out and voting and doing your part,” he told people.

“It should not be hard to vote. People should be getting the day off from work, polling places should be everywhere. This should be easy, not difficult,” he said in another video.