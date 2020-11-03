Omkar Godbole / CoinDesk:
Glassnode: Ethereum users paid $57.5M in transaction fees in October, down from September’s record of $166.4M, amid a drop in the volume of DeFi transactions — Miners’ income from processing transactions on the Ethereum blockchain more than halved in October as the mania for decentralized finance (DeFi) cooled.
Glassnode: Ethereum users paid $57.5M in transaction fees in October, down from September's record of $166.4M, amid a drop in the volume of DeFi transactions (Omkar Godbole/CoinDesk)
Omkar Godbole / CoinDesk: