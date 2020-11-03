Get ready for Apple Silicon Macs with these wallpapers based on Apple’s invite design

Apple officially confirmed its November 10 event yesterday, where it’s expected to announce new Apple Silicon Macs. Ahead of that event, prolific designer AR7 has released wallpapers for the iPhone inspired by Apple’s “One more thing” event artwork.

Apple’s invitation for the November 10 event is bright and colorful, and one of the best-looking invites we’ve seen from Apple recently. The wallpapers from AR7 play on the colorful design, and there are two different versions with the Apple logo and even a gradient version without the Apple logo.

Download the appropriately sized wallpaper for your device from Google Drive here.

At the November 10 event, Apple is expected to announce its first Apple Silicon Macs. Currently, reports suggest that Apple will announce a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and a new MacBook Air powered by Apple Silicon. A new 16-inch MacBook Pro is also said to be ramping up production.

Apple’s November event will be live-streamed across Apple’s website, in the Apple TV app, and on YouTube. You can learn more in our full guide on how to watch right here. will have complete coverage of the “One more thing” Apple event on November 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

What are you most excited to see at Apple’s November event this year? Are you planning to buy one of the first Apple Silicon Macs? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: