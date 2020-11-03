Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) Is Dating Black Man! (Pics)

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has a new boyfriend, who is Black has confirmed. The paparazzi spotted the two lovebirds as they went out on a doggy date. The images were taken near Emilia’s home in North London.

The Game of Thrones star, who celebrated her 34th birthday over the weekend, was seen in good spirits as she walked her adorable Dachshund dog with her mystery male friend as they joked and laughed together while sharing their love for their pooches.

Emilia is an English actress. She studied at the Drama Centre London, appearing in a number of stage productions, including one by the Company of Angels. She rose to prominence in her breakthrough role as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones (2011–2019). The role garnered her international recognition, and several accolades, including four Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Three were for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, with the fourth nomination being for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2019.

