Full field results, winner, placings, last horse

Twilight Payment has taken out the 160th running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington racecourse, winning by just less than a length from Tiger Moth with Prince Of Arran third.

It’s the first Melbourne Cup win for jockey Jye McNeil, the second for Irish trainer Joseph O’Brien, and an incredible seventh victory for owner Lloyd Williams.

Avilius was the last horse across the line, while Anthony van Dyck was euthanised after failing to finish.

Wide World of Sports has the finishing order from the Melbourne Cup for everyone who’s in the office sweep:

1. Twighlight Payment (Jockey: Jye McNeil, Trainer: Joseph O’Brien)

2. Tiger Moth (Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy, Trainer: Aidan O’Brien)

3. Prince Of Arran (Jockey: Jamie Kah, Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

4. The Chosen One (Jockey: Daniel Stackhouse, Trainer: Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman)

5. Persan (Jockey: Michael Dee, Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace)

Jye McNeil wins the Melbourne Cup aboard Twilight Payment. (Getty)

6. Sir Dragonet (Jockey: Glen Boss, Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace)

7. Verry Elleegant (Jockey: Mark Zahra, Trainer: Chris Waller)

8. Russian Camelot (Jockey: Damien Oliver, Trainer: Danny O’Brien)

9. Finche (Jockey: James McDonald, Trainer: Chris Waller)

10. Ashrun (Jockey: Declan Bates, Trainer: Andreas Wohlar)

11. Oceanex (Jockey: Dean Yendall, Trainer: Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr)

12. Warning (Jockey: Luke Currie, Trainer: Anthony and Sam Freedman)

13. Surprise Baby (Jockey: Craig Williams, Trainer: Paul Preusker)

14. Miami Bound (Jockey: Daniel Moor, Trainer: Danny O’Brien)

15. Master of Reality (Jockey: Ben Melham, Trainer: Joseph O’Brien)

16. Steel Prince (Jockey: William Pike, Trainer: Anthony and Sam Freedman)

17. Etah James (Jockey: Billy Egan, Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace)

18. Vow and Declare (Jockey: Jamie Mott, Trainer: Danny O’Brien)

19. Mustajeer (Jockey: Michael Rodd, Trainer: Kris Lees)

20. Stratum Albion (Jockey: Jordan Childs, Trainer: Willie Mullins)

21. Dashing Willoughby (Jockey: Michael Walker, Trainer: Andrew Balding)

22. Avilius (Jockey: John Allen, Trainer: James Cummings)

Failed to Finish: Anthony Van Dyck (Jockey: Hugh Bowman, Trainer: Aidan O’Brien)