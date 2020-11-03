Fox uses ‘Breaking News’ graphic for Drew Brees leaping Tom Brady in TDs, draws criticism on Twitter

Drew Brees and Tom Brady are playing a game of leapfrog with the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns record, and on Sunday, Fox decided Brees taking the lead in the race was “BREAKING NEWS.”

Brees’ second touchdown pass in Week 8 was the 560th of his career, temporarily passing Brady’s 559. Across the Fox broadcast’s ticker went a flashing red “BREAKING NEWS” graphic before it scrolled to reveal that Brees had indeed moved past Brady. The graphic ran on both the Saints-Bears game and the 49ers-Seahawks game, which were Fox’s two broadcasts during Week 8’s late afternoon window.

While normally a broken record might warrant such treatment, the Brees-Brady duel is a unique case with both still active. Brady could even move right past Brees in Week 8, with the Buccaneers capping the week off at the Giants on “Monday Night Football.” ESPN, which broadcasts “Monday Night Football,” now has a precedent to determine what tact it will take if Brady throws at least two touchdowns Monday night.

After Fox flashed its “BREAKING NEWS” graphic on the ticker, folks took to Twitter with their thoughts.

FOX has got to be joking. They have a “BREAKING NEWS” graphic that is just saying Drew Brees surpassed Tom Brady on the all-time touchdown passes list. Like they won’t go back-and-forth all season. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 2, 2020

Are we really doing breaking news for Drew Brees taking over the passing TD record from a guy who’s likely going to take it back tomorrow night? — M.G. (@MarcasG) November 2, 2020

Is Fox just planning on running the giant red breaking news ticker for the rest of the season, considering, you know, Tom Brady and Drew Brees play every week? — Thomas Schlarp (@TSchlarp) November 2, 2020

Things could get really confusing in Week 9 for the NBC “Sunday Night Football” broadcast, though. That’s because the Saints travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers on national television. Most likely, Brady will take the touchdown pass lead back to close out Week 8 against a bad Giants defense, but Week 9’s “SNF” could feel like a game of hot potato with one of the NFL’s most impressive records.

And in case you were wondering when Patrick Mahomes might make a run at Brady and Brees, it’ll be a while. The young superstar has thrown 97 career regular-season touchdowns, which is tied for 145th in NFL history with Bob Waterfield. At his current pace, Mahomes will need to play another 186 games to reach Brees’ current total of 560 passing TDs. So maybe by 2032, Fox will have nailed down its standard for when to pull out the “BREAKING NEWS” graphic.