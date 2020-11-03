Four more in custody over last week’s attack in French city of Nice: BFM/AFP By

© . FILE PHOTO: Nice mourns after deadly knife attack
2/2
PARIS () – Another four people have been placed in custody over last week’s fatal knife attack in the French city of Nice, BFM TV and Agence France Presse (AFP) reported on Tuesday.
An assailant shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in Nice on Thursday, in France’s second deadly knife attack in two weeks with a suspected Islamist motive.
The suspected attacker, a 21-year-old from Tunisia, was shot by police and is now in critical condition in a hospital.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.