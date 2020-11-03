First Hands-On With iPhone 12 MagSafe Leather Cases Shared Online

The first hands-on video and images of Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro leather cases have been shared online by German site Macerkopf.

The video and images were reportedly sent to Macerkopf by a reader who obtained a selection of cases early. One case for each of the three device sizes, encompassing the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max, ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro, and ‌iPhone 12‌ mini, are shown in Black and Saddle Brown.

The cases appear to be mostly similar to Apple’s leather cases from previous years, with metal buttons and a soft-touch interior, but with the exception of a ring on the inside of the case to indicate MagSafe’s array of magnets. The leather cases also seem to fully cover the bottom of the device like Apple’s new silicone cases for added protection.

Although Apple’s clear and silicone cases for the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ have been on sale for some time, the leather cases have not yet been made available to customers.

Apple’s full selection of leather cases with ‌MagSafe‌ for the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini, ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max will be available from this Friday, alongside pre-orders of the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max.