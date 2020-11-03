Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 9: Wayne Gallman, Sterling Shepard among top free agent pickups after Monday night breakouts

We get it — they play for the Giants — but both Wayne Gallman and Sterling Shepard should have been owned in more leagues prior to Monday night. After both put up solid numbers in a tough matchup, it’s safe to assume both will be among the top Week 9 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Gallman is one of several handcuff/committee RBs who stepped up last week (Damien Harris, Zack Moss, Jordan Wilkins, JaMycal Hasty, DeeJay Dallas), and Shepard is one of several widely available WRs with WR3 upside every week (Marvin Jones, Allen Lazard, Jalen Reagor, Corey Davis). Not all of these players are worth waiver claims, but most should be picked up after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning in ESPN and Yahoo leagues

If you’re scouring for some unique additions to our full free agent list, look no further than Jordan Reed and Tyler Ervin — two guys who could be pressed into significant duty on Thursday night or just as easily see zero touches. We explain below why both could have value this week (and beyond, in Reed’s case), and let’s just say it’s complicated. In addition to the players mentioned above, we also have plenty of Week 9 QB, TE, and D/ST streaming recommendations, which can be found at the end of this list. You can also check out our Week 9 kicker rankings if you’re thinking about picking up a new kicker or just hate yourself enough to read fantasy kicker rankings.

The decision on whether to use a high waiver claim is tough this week. The sheer number of similar RBs who might be available in your league could lead you to try to snag one as a free agent. That’s probably smart if Harris, Moss, and Hasty are owned, but if they’re available, they’re worth splurging for. The rest can have legit value this week (and perhaps beyond), so if you’re in a bind at RB, don’t be afraid to pay up for one, particularly if you’re on the postseason bubble.

The same is true at WR, where there are several potential long-term contributors. However, given how similar most are, you can probably wait and get whoever is left as a free agent. Jones and Shepard figure to have the most value, with Lazard, Davis, and Reagor not too far behind. It all depends on how badly you need a wide receiver in a given week, so make sure you’re also checking the matchups. Reed might actually have the most value to a lot of owners depending on their TE situations, but his current injury status and overall injury history makes him tough to pay up for with a high waiver claim.

Top fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 9

Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.

Wayne Gallman, RB, Giants. Gallman proved he will be New York’s top RB while Devonta Freeman (ankle) is out by running for 44 yards and a score on 12 carries Monday night. He also added an 18-yard reception. Alfred Morris (8-28) will also be involved, but Gallman will get the bulk of the opportunities. Freeman could return as soon as this week, but given his injury history, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Gallman leading this backfield in Week 9 against Washington and possibly even Week 10 against Philadelphia ahead of New York’s Week 11 bye.

Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants. Shepard followed up his 6-58-1 line in Week 7 with an 8-74 line on 10 targets in Week 8. Shepard has now posted at least six catches in each of his three full games this season, giving him tremendous PPR upside regardless of the matchup. He doesn’t have a high ceiling in standard leagues, but he still should be owned in all formats given his target share.

Tyler Ervin, RB, Packers. Ervin has just four carries and six receptions on the season, so why is he on this list? Well, with Aaron Jones (calf) hurting, AJ Dillon on the COVID-19 list, and Jamaal Williams being deemed a “close contact” of Dillon, it’s possible Ervin is Green Bay’s only healthy RB on Thursday night against San Francisco. It’s also possible Jones, Williams, or both are active. There’s a lot still up in the air in the Green Bay backfield, but if all of Jones, Williams, and Dillon are out, the 5-10, 192-pound Ervin could see 10-plus touches. Chances are, Dexter Harris would also be called up from the practice squad and get plenty of carries, but we know Green Bay likes to pass to its backs, so the speedy Ervin will definitely be involved and could have flex value.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Eagles. Reagor returned from his thumb injury in Week 8 and caught three-of-six targets for 16 yards and a TD. He almost had a second TD, but the ball was knocked out of his hands at the last second. Either way, the numbers might not wow you, but it’s clear the speedy first-round pick will be part of the Eagles offense going forward. He has big-play potential in any matchup, and he’ll certainly be able to take advantage of favorable matchups like the Browns, Seahawks, Saints, and Cowboys in Weeks 11, 12, 14, and 16, respectively.

Jordan Reed, TE, 49ers. Reed (knee) is no sure thing to play in Week 9, but with George Kittle (foot) out for most, if not all, of the rest of the season, Reed will have a major opportunity once he is activated from the IR. In his last full game, he caught seven-of-eight targets for 50 yards and two TDs, and in his next game, he saw six targets before exiting because of a knee injury. Fantasy owners know all about Reed’s injury history, so they might not want to use a waiver claim on him, but given how lackluster the tight end position has been this year, Reed could have major value for as long as he’s healthy.

