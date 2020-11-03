Fantasy Injury Updates: Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin, Allen Lazard impacting Week 9 WR rankings

Michael Thomas and Chris Godwin were considered two of the best WRs in fantasy football coming into the season, but because Thomas hasn’t played since Week 1 and Godwin hasn’t been able to stay healthy either, they have caused fantasy owners some massive headaches. The same can be said of popular sleeper pick Allen Lazard and the ever-solid Emmanuel Sanders and Jamison Crowder. Ahead of Week 9, owners will want to get some updates on these players so they can make key waiver wire decisions and start ’em, sit ’em calls.

Is Michael Thomas playing Week 9?

Thomas hasn’t played for the Saints since Week 1 against the Buccaneers. Could his return to the field be against the very same team? It’s possible.

Last week, Thomas logged two limited practices for the Saints on Thursday and Friday. After he suffered a hamstring injury in practice a couple of weeks ago, the Saints are undoubtedly going to be careful with him, but if Thomas can start the week limited and upgrade to full, he should have a chance to play in the divisional rivalry game.

If Thomas continues to miss time, Emmanuel Sanders would be the No. 1 receiving option for the Saints while Jared Cook and Alvin Kamara would also see an increase in targets. All three of those players are normal starts, so playing them is a no-brainer. Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway would both be potential flex options, as well, though Callaway would need to return from an ankle injury of his own to draw consideration.

Chris Godwin injury update

After suffering a broken index finger in Week 7 against the Raiders, Godwin missed the Bucs’ win over the Giants in Week 8. At this point, his potential return is uncertain. He wants to play in Week 9, but it seems unlikely that the Bucs will rush him back even for an important game against the Saints. Godwin has already missed time this season with a hamstring injury, a concussion, and now a broken finger.

With Antonio Brown ready to return in Week 9, it’s likely the Bucs won’t feel the need to play Godwin if he isn’t 100 percent. Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, and Jaydon Mickens provide good depth, too, so Tom Brady has no shortage of weapons.

We’ll soon see what happens with Godwin. He could play, but make sure you have a backup plan ready in case he can’t quite make the quick turnaround from the injury.

Is Allen Lazard playing Week 9?

Lazard (core) spent most of last week practicing with the Packers, and it seemed like he would have a chance to be activated from IR ahead of the Packers’ Sunday afternoon game against the Vikings. That didn’t end up happening, but it could come in Week 9.

The Packers are playing on Thursday Night Football against the 49ers and they will already be thin at RB with Aaron Jones (calf) questionable and AJ Dillon (COVID) out (and possibly Jamaal Williams). They may need to pass more against the 49ers, and having Lazard back would certainly help them do that.

Because of the short week, it will be hard to gauge what Lazard is doing in practice. Since he’s on IR, the Packers don’t have to list a practice status for him. Green Bay will have to activate him from IR by 4 p.m. ET on Thursday to play, so that should be the deadline for fantasy owners to keep an eye on, especially if Lazard happens to be available on waivers in your league.

If Lazard can’t play, Marquez Valdes-Scantling would continue to be the No. 2 receiver for the Packers. He would be a speculative flex play, at best, but there are better receivers to target than MVS if Lazard doesn’t play.

Jamison Crowder injury update

Crowder (groin) has missed the Jets’ past two games while dealing with an injury. He was listed as doubtful last week, and according to the Jets injury report, he only logged a limited practice on Thursday before being downgraded Friday. Downgrades in practice status are almost always a bad thing, so Crowder’s status is surely in doubt for a Week 9 game against the Patriots.

It’s worth noting that Crowder does have an extra day to try to return for the Monday Night Football game. Of course, it’s also worth pointing out that the Jets are on bye in Week 10, so if Crowder’s groin is even a bit balky, they may sit him and hope that he can return to full strength in Week 11. Besides, the Jets are 0-8, so they have no reason to rush him back even if they do have a chance to exact revenge on the Patriots.

If Crowder is out, Braxton Berrios would continue to see more work in the slot while Denzel Mims could get more targets on the outside. Both have some flex appeal, but their matchups against a solid Patriots cornerback group would certainly be tough.

Is Emmanuel Sanders playing Week 9?

It appears that Sanders’ stay on the COVID list is over — or it will be soon. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanders is expected to practice this week and play against the Buccaneers in Week 9.

The Saints do have some questions surrounding Michael Thomas, but Sanders’ return should bolster an offense that has had a tough time moving the ball with their top two WR weapons hurt. He should be a WR3 if Thomas plays, and if Thomas is out, he may get enough volume to work his way into WR2 territory.