Fantasy Injury Updates: Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Chris Carson impacting Week 9 start ’em, sit ’em decisions

The Packers are thin at running back, as Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are dealing with injuries/COVID-related issues that could keep them out in Week 9; Chris Carson and Devonta Freeman will both look to return to practice after missing all of last week’s sessions and sitting out their respective games; and Kenyan Drake has some positive news about an ankle injury he suffered a couple of weeks ago. There is no shortage of RB injuries across the NFL that are having an impact on our Week 9 RB rankings, and fantasy football owners will be faced with some tough waiver calls and start ’em, sit ’em decisions as a result of these maladies.

Is Aaron Jones playing Week 9?

Jones has missed the last couple of games for the Packers while nursing a calf injury picked up late in the lead-up to Week 7. Ahead of a Thursday Night Football game against the 49ers, the Packers are probably hoping that Jones will return to action, but the prognosis doesn’t look great.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is “pessimism” that Jones will be back in Week 9. Perhaps things will change leading up to the game, but for now, it appears that the Packers, noted for their cautious approach to injuries this year, could be without Jones.

Jones’ potential absence would be massive for the Packers because of the situation that is unfolding in their backfield with Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon. If Jones is out in addition to Williams and Dillon, Tyler Ervin and practice-squad RB Dexter Williams would split touches, leaving both as nothing more than desperation flexes in standard leagues and Ervin as a decent flex in PPR leagues.

Is Jamaal Williams playing Week 9?

Williams has been serving as the lead back for the Packers with Jones sidelined, but according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Williams has been declared a high-risk close contact to RB AJ Dillon, who tested positive for COVID after Sunday’s game against the Vikings. As a result, Williams will be out of action.

With Williams and Dillon out and Jones (calf) questionable, Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin are the two other healthy Green Bay backs that could play in this contest. Williams would probably be used more as a between-the-tackles type while Ervin will be used more as a receiver. But if the Packers are that shorthanded at RB, Aaron Rodgers could be asked to throw a lot, so he and his receiving weapons — Davante Adams, Allen Lazard (if healthy), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Robert Tonyan — can all be trusted.

Is Chris Carson playing Week 9?

Carson (foot) was considered a “true 50-50” shot to play against the 49ers in Week 8, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While Carson didn’t end up playing and was declared “week-to-week,” it seems like he may have a shot to play in Week 9.

Carson’s practice status will be important to watch this week. Last week, he never made it onto the practice field, logging a “Did Not Participate” designation in each session. This week, he’ll need to at least get onto the field in a limited capacity to have a shot at playing. If he can’t do that, then he’ll miss another week of action.

If Carson is out, the lead back role will either go to Carlos Hyde or DeeJay Dallas. It was Dallas who handled the most carries last week, as Hyde (hamstring) was out of action, but Dallas wasn’t all that productive despite scoring twice. Still, by volume alone, either Hyde or Dallas can be started depending on how Carson’s recovery is going.

Devonta Freeman injury update

After suffering an ankle injury against the Eagles in Week 7, Freeman had 10 days to recover before a matchup with the Buccaneers. He wasn’t able to do that and didn’t even practice last week before being ruled out for the contest.

Now, on a slightly shortened week, Freeman’s status is questionable. Like Carson, he’ll have to at least get in a limited practice session to play, but not much is known about the severity of his injury. Presumably, if the Giants believed Freeman would miss three or more games, they would’ve placed him on IR. With him still on the active roster, it indicates that the team believes he should have a shot to return in Week 9 or 10. We’ll see if that comes to fruition.

If Freeman continues to miss time, Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris will continue to handle the between-the-tackles carries while Dion Lewis works more as a receiving option out of the backfield. Of the bunch, Gallman is probably the best bet to produce after some nice runs against the Bucs defense and a rushing TD.

Kenyan Drake injury update

After the Cardinals bye week, coach Kliff Kingsbury delivered some good news about their starting RB. According to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban, Kingsbury said that Drake’s injury “wasn’t as bad as first feared.” That may give Drake a chance to suit up at some point in the coming weeks.

At this point, we still have Chase Edmonds listed as the Cardinals starter in our Week 9 RB rankings, but that could change if Drake — designated “day-to-day” — returns to practice and finds success. It seems more likely that Drake would have a chance to return in Week 10, but either way, his status is looking better than it looked before. Now, it’s just a matter of whether Edmonds, who has looked good this season, is able to steal some touches from Drake even if the starting back is healthy.