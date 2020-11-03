Eve QUITS The Talk: 'I'm Moving To The UK … To Get Pregnant By Rich Husband'

Rapper turned talk-show host Eve announced yesterday that she is leaving her daytime talk show The Talk at the end of December.

Since the pandemic, Eve moved to London full-time, where she lives with her millionaire husband Maximillian Cooper and his children.

Eve, who is based in London, told her fans she does not she herself traveling back to the United States because of the pandemic and has made the tough decision to leave the show.

Eve explained that she wants to concentrate on expanding her family with husband Maximillion Cooper. That means she wants a baby. Eve is 41 years old.

Here’s a video of Eve explaining why she’s leaving the show:

Eve Quits The Talk (; 1:24)

Eve is a rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and talk show hostess from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As an actress, Eve is known for her role as Terri Jones in the films Barbershop, Barbershop 2: Back in Business and Barbershop: The Next Cut, as well as Shelley Williams on the UPN television sitcom Eve.

She also appeared in films The Woodsman (2004), The Cookout (2004) and Whip It (2009). Since 2017, Eve has been one of the hosts of the CBS Daytime talk show The Talk.

She had a clothing line called Fetish from 2003 to 2009.