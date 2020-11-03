Donald Trump ‘will reach’ 270 electoral college votes, Nigel Farage predicts

Donald Trump will exceed 270 votes and win re-election as US president, the former Brexit leader Nigel Farage has predicted.

But he told that he believed the Republican candidate”s team would concede defeat “and get on with their lives” if Democrat Joe Biden secured victory.

Farage said in a live interview overnight on Tuesday: “My view right now is that he’s [Donald Trump] looking like winning Florida, he’s looking like winning Georgia, [in] Ohio he’s in a little bit of trouble — so we’re going to see all sorts of strange results, state-by-by-state tonight.

“The question is whether he’ll get to 270 votes in the electoral college — I think he will.”

The former UKIP and current Brexit Party leader was an early supporter of Trump, joining the president’s campaign in the summer of 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

On the question of whether the Trump team would concede a Biden victory, Farage said he had no doubt they would.

“I’ve been in there tonight with the Trump campaign team, with people who’ve put their lives into this, in many cases for a couple few years.

“If Joe Biden wins this fair and square, as democratic people that respect the whole process of democracy, they won’t like it, but they’ll accept it and get on with their lives. It’s what democracy is all about.”

Farage also dismissed fears of unrest on the streets that have seen several shops in Washington, DC boarded up: “This city is not boarded up because if Joe Biden wins Trump’s guys from Tennessee [would] come in and smash the place up. This place is boarded up in case Donald Trump wins.”

Trump once advised former UK Prime Minister Theresa May to appoint Farage as the British ambassador to the United States, tweeting: “He would do a great job!”

Farage appeared at a number of rallies in recent weeks, including most recently in Arizona.