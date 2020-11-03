Donald Trump Suggests He Might Fire Dr. Fauci After The Election

Donald Trump, just a day before the presidential election, is telling the voters what they want to hear. If he keeps his promises, he may end up firing the nation’s leading expert on infectious disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

At his rally in Opa-Locka, Florida, Trump was speaking after midnight, complaining to his supporters about the media coverage of the coronavirus and how he expects the coverage will die down after the election.

After riling up the crowd with his implication that the media is ramping up its coverage of the virus, his supporters started chanting, “Fire Fauci!”

In response to the chanting, Trump said, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” Trump said to the cheers. “I appreciate the advice.”

Later, Trump claimed Fauci is “a nice guy but he’s been wrong a lot.”

Trump has been at odds with Fauci for some time now despite the fact that Fauci has been an expert in infectious diseases for decades.

Trump has previously claimed Fauci opposed mask wearing earlier in the pandemic, though at the time the administration was concerned about supply levels of medical grade equipment, according to CNN.

While Trump and Fauci played nice in the earlier part of the pandemic, their relationship has gotten worse as Election Day approached.

Fauci has said he no longer briefs Trump and has been replaced by Dr. Scott Atlas, whom the President has relied on for advice on handling the coronavirus. Other members of the White House coronavirus task force have also complained that Atlas is providing Trump information that is not scientifically sound and cutting out experts with differing views.

