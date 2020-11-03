Diddy (51) Has New Girlfriend … She’s An 18 Year Old Latina! (Bikini Pics)

Sean :Diddy” Combs will turn 51 years old this week. But while every year Diddy gets a little older – it seems like his girlfriends are getting younger and younger.

Diddy

Now has confirmed that Diddy has a new girlfriend, an 18 year old Latina Instagram model.

Diddy was spotted back of his Miami Beach mansion with the very pretty bikini babe on Sunday. The pair kicked back and chilled, while Diddy;s new gal pal showed off her stunning figure in a tiny black thong swimsuit.

How serious are the two? Well spoke with one of Diddy’s homies who told us, “Diddy is really serious. The girl looks like a younger and prettier version of [Diddy’s ex] Cassie.”

DIDDY COMES OUT AS A TRUMP SUPPORTER

Diddy dated Cassie for 10 years, and the two split, soon after Cassie turned 30 – and wanted a child and a commitment from the billionaire rap mogul.

Here are the imgaes.

FIRST PIC SHOWS THE LATINA WEARING DIDDY’S HAT – HER FACE IS REALLY YOUNG LOOKING

THE 18 YEAR OLD HAS A GREAT BODY -SHE’S WEARING A THONG BIKINI

SHE’S SHOWING OFF HER BACKSIDE TO THE BILLIONAIRE – DIDDY’S IMPRESSED

DIDDY STARES AT THE TEENAGER’S BACKSIDE AS SHE WALKS AWAY

To see more pics, click on the FULL story over at Daily Mail