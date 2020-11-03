Cowboys to start Gilbert or Rush at QB vs. Pittsburgh

It appears the Dallas Cowboys are finished with the experiment of starting rookie and seventh-round draft selection Ben DiNucci at quarterback.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Tuesday afternoon that journeyman veteran Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush will get first-team practice reps this week, and one of them will start for Sunday’s game against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers.

DiNucci struggled throughout last Sunday’s 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 23-year-old completed only 52.5% (21-of-40) of his passes for 180 yards with no touchdowns. He also took four sacks in the losing effort.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy may be saving the first-year pro from himself. Pittsburgh leads the NFL with 30 sacks and is allowing 213.9 passing yards per contest.

Gilbert, who turned 29 in July, has thrown six passes in NFL regular-season games during his career. He completed two of those attempts while with the Carolina Panthers in 2018.

Rush, meanwhile, has completed only one of three pass attempts in the league.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that former Cincinnati Bengals starter Andy Dalton is going on the reserve/COVID 19 list and won’t be available for Dallas through at least the weekend. Dalton had replaced Dak Prescott, who suffered a gruesome season-ending ankle injury in a win over the New York Giants on Oct. 11, but missed the game at Philadelphia while in the concussion protocol.