Cowboys QB Andy Dalton going on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Dallas Cowboys will be rolling with rookie and seventh-round draft selection Ben DiNucci at quarterback for at least one more week.

ESPN’s Todd Archer and others are reporting that former Cincinnati Bengals starter Andy Dalton is going on the reserve/COVID 19 list and will be unavailable for Sunday’s game against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dalton missed last Sunday’s loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles because he was in the concussion protocol following a brutal hit delivered by Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic on Oct. 25. The veteran was replacing Dak Prescott, who was lost for the year with a horrific ankle injury that he suffered in a win over the New York Giants on Oct. 11.

DiNucci, thus, will get the second start of his young career against a Pittsburgh defense that’s surrendering 213.9 yards in the air per game this fall and leads the NFL with 30 sacks. The 23-year-old completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards but also took four sacks in the 23-9 loss to Philadelphia.

DiNucci added 22 rushing yards in the losing effort.

Journeyman veteran Garrett Gilbert remains on the Dallas roster and will likely serve as DiNucci’s backup once again. He hasn’t thrown a pass versus a live NFL defense since last December.