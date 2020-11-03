Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Cases accelerate in the U.S.

Today may be a pivotal day in the United States, and we’re not talking about the election.

The country is close to surpassing 100,000 cases in a single day for the first since the pandemic began. Yesterday, the U.S. recorded more than 93,500 cases, its second-highest total ever.

What’s perhaps most frightening about the latest surge to grip the country is how quickly cases are increasing. Last Monday, the U.S. had less than 75,000 cases, and at the beginning of October, the country was averaging 43,000 a day.

Infections are widespread and trending upward in 41 states. Twenty-two states set weekly case records including Washington State, Pennsylvania and Missouri. But the hardest hit states continue to be North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, which contain 14 of the 17 metro areas with the most cases per capita.

The U.S. is now averaging more than 500,000 cases per week. For some perspective, only 15 countries outside of the U.S. have recorded more than 500,000 cases total since the pandemic began.