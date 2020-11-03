Common & Tiffany Haddish Still Together

Common and his comedian girlfriend are still together.

The rapper confirmed the news after rumors that they had split following cryptic messages shared on the actress’s social media.

“We’re doing wonderful. She’s a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for Black women. I’m learning. You know what I mean?” Common said on the Karen Hunter Show.

He praised Haddish for her activism and speaking out against the lack of diversity in Hollywood.

“She takes it like the law. It’s not on back – she’ll be like, ‘If there ain’t no Black people on the set, or no Black people working on this, then I’m not going to do it. Or, why can’t we go to these black makeup women?’ And I think it takes that type of courage and mouthpiece and rawness to get the equanimity that we’ve been looking for – the equality that we talk about.”