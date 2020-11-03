Common & Tiffany Haddish Still Together

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Common and his comedian girlfriend are still together.

The rapper confirmed the news after rumors that they had split following cryptic messages shared on the actress’s social media.

“We’re doing wonderful. She’s a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for Black women. I’m learning. You know what I mean?” Common said on the Karen Hunter Show.

