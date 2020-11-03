Comedian John Sessions Dies at 67

WENN

The ‘Spitting Image’ actor is announced to have passed away at the age of 67 after suffering a heart attack on Monday, November 2 in his house in the south London.

Actor and comedian John Sessions has died.

The star, who is best known for his work on U.K. TV shows “Spitting Image“, “Have I Got News for You“, and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?“, passed away after suffering a heart attack on Monday (02Nov20) at his home in south London, his agent Alex Irwin confirmed. He was 67.

John, a graduate of The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), began his broadcasting career back in the 1970s before he went on to voice some of the puppets on satirical series Spitting Image. He also conceived cult comedy “Stella Street” and, more recently, he appeared in TV shows “Skins” and “Outnumbered“.

His movie career encompassed roles such as Harold Wilson in “Made in Dagenham” and Edward Heath in award-winning Margaret Thatcher biopic “The Iron Lady” – along with film roles including “The Sender“, “Loving Vincent“, “Mr Holmes“, “Pudsey: The Movie“, and Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York“.

John’s most recent TV acting credit was in ITV drama series “The Loch” in 2017.

Among the first to pay their respects,was broadcaster Danny Baker, who tweeted, “Shocked to hear that John Sessions has died at 67. Terrific company always and a true talent. His roles at the heart of this, my favourite radio series, have given endless pleasure to me and will continue to do so always. Travel easy, chum…”

“John sessions… was mega bright and funny.. that’s a great shame. RIP,” wrote Blur star Graham Coxon, while “Peep” show star Robert Webb reflected on losing two of his heroes just days apart.

“Bobby Ball and now John Sessions! Two very different performers who both absolutely inspired and delighted me at different times. Lovely, funny men,” he tweeted.