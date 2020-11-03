Home Sports College football bowl projections for Week 10: Oregon carries Pac-12 playoff hopes

College football bowl projections for Week 10: Oregon carries Pac-12 playoff hopes

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The 2020 college football season enters November, and Bowl Season was announced at 37 games in 2020-21.

The Pac-12 and Mid-American Conference will open play this week, and that should alter our bowl projections in the coming weeks.

As it stands, our College Football Playoff picks remain the same: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon — which opens against Stanford in Week 10. USC replaced Michigan in our New Year’s Day Six.

MORE: College Football Playoff Picture

This season’s semifinals are Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The Playoff championship game will be Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

With that in mind, here are Sporting News’ picks for the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Day Six heading into Week 10:

Week 10 Bowl projections 

DATEBOWLTEAMS
Dec. 19Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco BowlUTSA vs. Nevada
Dec. 21Myrtle Beach BowlMemphis vs. Appalachian State
Dec. 22Famous Idaho Potato BowlBuffalo vs. San Diego State
Dec. 22Boca Raton BowlUCF vs. FAU
Dec. 23R+L Carriers New Orleans BowlLouisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina
Dec. 23Montgomery Bowl*Toledo vs. Michigan State
Dec. 24New Mexico BowlHawaii vs. Stanford
Dec. 25Camellia BowlCentral Michigan vs. Troy
Dec. 26Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla BowlBYU vs. South Carolina
Dec. 26Cure BowlGeorgia Southern vs. Miami (Ohio)
Dec. 26SERVPRO First Responder BowlTCU vs. Liberty
Dec. 26LendingTree BowlUAB vs. Louisiana
Dec. 26Radiance Technologies Independence BowlArmy vs. Utah
Dec. 26Guaranteed Rate BowlWest Virginia vs. Nebraska
Dec. 28Military Bowl Presented by PerspectaNavy vs. Boston College
Dec. 29New Era Pinstripe BowlPurdue vs. Virginia Tech
Dec. 29Cheez-It BowlTexas vs. Wake Forest
Dec. 29Valero Alamo BowlIowa State vs. Arizona State
Dec. 30Duke’s Mayo BowlNorthwestern vs. Pitt
Dec. 30TransPerfect Music City BowlTennessee vs. Michigan
Dec. 30LA BowlCal vs. Boise State
Dec. 31Lockheed Martin Armed Forces BowlSMU vs. Marshall
Dec. 31Tony the Tiger Sun BowlWashington vs. N.C. State
Dec. 31AutoZone Liberty BowlOklahoma vs. LSU
Dec. 31Arizona BowlOhio vs. San Jose State
Dec. 31Texas BowlKansas State vs. Kentucky
Jan. 1TicketSmarter Birmingham BowlTulsa vs. Missouri
Jan. 1Vrbo Citrus BowlAuburn vs. Penn State
Jan. 2TaxSlayer Gator BowlArkansas vs. North Carolina
Jan. 2Outback BowlFlorida vs. Indiana

Week 10 New Year’s Day Six projections

DATEBOWLMATCHUP
Dec. 30Goodyear Cotton BowlOklahoma State vs. Texas A,amp;M
Jan. 1Chick-Fil-A Peach BowlCincinnati vs. Miami (Fla.)
Jan. 2PlayStation Fiesta BowlUSC vs. Wisconsin
Jan. 2Capital One Orange BowlGeorgia vs. Notre Dame

Week 10 College Football Playoff projections 

DATEBOWLMATCHUP
Jan. 1Rose Bowl Game (semifinal)Alabama vs. Ohio State
Jan. 1Allstate Sugar Bowl (semifinal)Clemson vs. Oregon
Jan. 11CFP Championship GameOhio State vs. Clemson

RELATED ARTICLES

©