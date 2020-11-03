College football bowl projections for Week 10: Oregon carries Pac-12 playoff hopes

The 2020 college football season enters November, and Bowl Season was announced at 37 games in 2020-21.
The Pac-12 and Mid-American Conference will open play this week, and that should alter our bowl projections in the coming weeks.
As it stands, our College Football Playoff picks remain the same: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon — which opens against Stanford in Week 10. USC replaced Michigan in our New Year’s Day Six.
MORE: College Football Playoff Picture
This season’s semifinals are Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The Playoff championship game will be Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
With that in mind, here are Sporting News’ picks for the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Day Six heading into Week 10:
Week 10 Bowl projections
|DATE
|BOWL
|TEAMS
|Dec. 19
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
|UTSA vs. Nevada
|Dec. 21
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|Memphis vs. Appalachian State
|Dec. 22
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Buffalo vs. San Diego State
|Dec. 22
|Boca Raton Bowl
|UCF vs. FAU
|Dec. 23
|R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
|Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina
|Dec. 23
|Montgomery Bowl*
|Toledo vs. Michigan State
|Dec. 24
|New Mexico Bowl
|Hawaii vs. Stanford
|Dec. 25
|Camellia Bowl
|Central Michigan vs. Troy
|Dec. 26
|Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
|BYU vs. South Carolina
|Dec. 26
|Cure Bowl
|Georgia Southern vs. Miami (Ohio)
|Dec. 26
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
|TCU vs. Liberty
|Dec. 26
|LendingTree Bowl
|UAB vs. Louisiana
|Dec. 26
|Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
|Army vs. Utah
|Dec. 26
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|West Virginia vs. Nebraska
|Dec. 28
|Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
|Navy vs. Boston College
|Dec. 29
|New Era Pinstripe Bowl
|Purdue vs. Virginia Tech
|Dec. 29
|Cheez-It Bowl
|Texas vs. Wake Forest
|Dec. 29
|Valero Alamo Bowl
|Iowa State vs. Arizona State
|Dec. 30
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|Northwestern vs. Pitt
|Dec. 30
|TransPerfect Music City Bowl
|Tennessee vs. Michigan
|Dec. 30
|LA Bowl
|Cal vs. Boise State
|Dec. 31
|Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
|SMU vs. Marshall
|Dec. 31
|Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
|Washington vs. N.C. State
|Dec. 31
|AutoZone Liberty Bowl
|Oklahoma vs. LSU
|Dec. 31
|Arizona Bowl
|Ohio vs. San Jose State
|Dec. 31
|Texas Bowl
|Kansas State vs. Kentucky
|Jan. 1
|TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
|Tulsa vs. Missouri
|Jan. 1
|Vrbo Citrus Bowl
|Auburn vs. Penn State
|Jan. 2
|TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
|Arkansas vs. North Carolina
|Jan. 2
|Outback Bowl
|Florida vs. Indiana
Week 10 New Year’s Day Six projections
|DATE
|BOWL
|MATCHUP
|Dec. 30
|Goodyear Cotton Bowl
|Oklahoma State vs. Texas A,amp;M
|Jan. 1
|Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
|Cincinnati vs. Miami (Fla.)
|Jan. 2
|PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
|USC vs. Wisconsin
|Jan. 2
|Capital One Orange Bowl
|Georgia vs. Notre Dame
Week 10 College Football Playoff projections
|DATE
|BOWL
|MATCHUP
|Jan. 1
|Rose Bowl Game (semifinal)
|Alabama vs. Ohio State
|Jan. 1
|Allstate Sugar Bowl (semifinal)
|Clemson vs. Oregon
|Jan. 11
|CFP Championship Game
|Ohio State vs. Clemson