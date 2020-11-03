College football bowl projections for Week 10: Oregon carries Pac-12 playoff hopes

The 2020 college football season enters November, and Bowl Season was announced at 37 games in 2020-21.

The Pac-12 and Mid-American Conference will open play this week, and that should alter our bowl projections in the coming weeks.

As it stands, our College Football Playoff picks remain the same: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon — which opens against Stanford in Week 10. USC replaced Michigan in our New Year’s Day Six.

This season’s semifinals are Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The Playoff championship game will be Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

With that in mind, here are Sporting News’ picks for the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Day Six heading into Week 10:

Week 10 Bowl projections

DATE BOWL TEAMS Dec. 19 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl UTSA vs. Nevada Dec. 21 Myrtle Beach Bowl Memphis vs. Appalachian State Dec. 22 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Buffalo vs. San Diego State Dec. 22 Boca Raton Bowl UCF vs. FAU Dec. 23 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina Dec. 23 Montgomery Bowl* Toledo vs. Michigan State Dec. 24 New Mexico Bowl Hawaii vs. Stanford Dec. 25 Camellia Bowl Central Michigan vs. Troy Dec. 26 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl BYU vs. South Carolina Dec. 26 Cure Bowl Georgia Southern vs. Miami (Ohio) Dec. 26 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl TCU vs. Liberty Dec. 26 LendingTree Bowl UAB vs. Louisiana Dec. 26 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Army vs. Utah Dec. 26 Guaranteed Rate Bowl West Virginia vs. Nebraska Dec. 28 Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta Navy vs. Boston College Dec. 29 New Era Pinstripe Bowl Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl Texas vs. Wake Forest Dec. 29 Valero Alamo Bowl Iowa State vs. Arizona State Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl Northwestern vs. Pitt Dec. 30 TransPerfect Music City Bowl Tennessee vs. Michigan Dec. 30 LA Bowl Cal vs. Boise State Dec. 31 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl SMU vs. Marshall Dec. 31 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Washington vs. N.C. State Dec. 31 AutoZone Liberty Bowl Oklahoma vs. LSU Dec. 31 Arizona Bowl Ohio vs. San Jose State Dec. 31 Texas Bowl Kansas State vs. Kentucky Jan. 1 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl Tulsa vs. Missouri Jan. 1 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Auburn vs. Penn State Jan. 2 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Arkansas vs. North Carolina Jan. 2 Outback Bowl Florida vs. Indiana

Week 10 New Year’s Day Six projections

DATE BOWL MATCHUP Dec. 30 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Oklahoma State vs. Texas A,amp;M Jan. 1 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Cincinnati vs. Miami (Fla.) Jan. 2 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl USC vs. Wisconsin Jan. 2 Capital One Orange Bowl Georgia vs. Notre Dame

Week 10 College Football Playoff projections