Cardi B Urges Fans To Go Out And Vote On Election Day

“I’m tired of this bullshit.”
Cardi B is fully done with Donald Trump.
The rapper expressed her frustration with the president when she shared a helpful video about voting on Instagram.
“I’m tired of this bullshit. I’m tired of getting upset every single time I see this man talk. It’s like, are you fucking serious?” she said. “Your little one vote could change [things].”
“You could make a change, I could make a change. You don’t got to be special, you don’t got to be rich. You don’t got to be famous. You don’t got to be beautiful. You just got to be you with your one vote,” she continued. “So let’s all go vote, bitch.”
