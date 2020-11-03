Cardi B Dismisses Divorce From Offset

Cardi B has dropped her divorce against husband Offset weeks after filing.

Offset’s attorney confirmed the news to Billboard magazine.

“I can confirm that the divorce filed by Cardi B has been dismissed. My firm and I have always been an advocate for helping fathers protect what’s most important to them — their families and their children,” said Atlanta attorney Onyema Anene Farrey of Anene Farrey & Associates, LLC. “That was no different here. We remain in Offset’s corner and in support of him and his future. He thanks his fans for their continued love and support.”

After filing, the pair appeared to reconcile during Cardi B’s birthday. Offset treated his wife to a luxury car — the couple later ended up in bed together, and Cardi accidentally leaked a topless photo of herself onto her Instagram Story.

The case with dismissed without prejudice.

CARDI B ON LIVE WITH HER FACEMASK

After taking Offset back, Cardi explained her reasons to her fans.

“I’m just a crazy bitch. One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n*gga up … I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick,” she told her fans.