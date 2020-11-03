Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown activated to play vs. Saints

Less than 24 hours after the Buccaneers improved to 6-2 overall with a 25-23 win at the New York Giants, Tampa Bay officially gave six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady a new weapon.

The Buccaneers announced on Tuesday afternoon that they’ve activated four-time First-Team All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown from the suspended list. Brown, who joined the Bucs last week, was banned for the first eight games of the season for multiple violations of the league’s personal-conduct policy.

Previously, Brown was only allowed to work out and attend meetings. Following the Week 8 win over the Giants, he is eligible to practice and is expected to play in this Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans defeated Tampa Bay 34-23 in Week 1.

“He’ll have his role — it could be 10 plays, it could be 35 plays. I wouldn’t anticipate 60 plays, for sure, but we’ll just see how it goes,” coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday about how much action Brown could see against the Saints, per an ESPN story.

Arians added:

“We’ll see how much we can get him taught, and the first practice will be a walkthrough because we’ve got a short week coming off Monday night — so we basically miss a practice this week on Wednesday because of the short week, so it’ll be a walkthrough practice, and basically all learning.”

Brown hasn’t faced a live NFL defense since he and Tom Brady helped the New England Patriots defeat the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 15, 2019.