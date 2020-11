Some recent reports revealed that Antonio Brown will live with Tom Brady for at least part of the 2020 season now that the receiver has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Brady has confirmed the arrangement.

During his weekly appearance on Westwood One with Jim Gray, Brady spoke about inviting Brown to stay at his home. The six-time Super Bowl champion said he’s just trying to be a good teammate and make Brown’s transition from across the state easier.