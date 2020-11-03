Boxer Adrien Broner Jailed For Contempt Of Court!!

A Cleveland judge ordered boxer Adrien Broner to be taken into custody for contempt of court, stemming from a 2018 lawsuit regarding an assault on a woman at a nightclub.

Judge Nancy Margaret Russo grew impatient with Broner, who failed to meet a number of deadlines.

There is a judgment against him for $830K and he is yet to pay.

Last month the boxer filed documents stating that he only had $13 in cash — but he’s been flashing the cash on his social media, and the feds are watching.

“I’m answering the questions,” Broner said in court. “That’s all I did have on me. I got rich friends. I do. I got wealthy friends that take care of me [The money I’ve been posting] is getting sent to me [by] my friends.”

Broner said that his rich friends send him money. But the judge was uninterested in his excuses. She ordered Broner to remain in jail until he provides complete and detailed information about his finances.

“Mr. Broner has continually defied every court ordered I’ve given,” she said. “The jig is up today.”