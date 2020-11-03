Boxer Adrien Broner Jailed For Contempt Of Court!!

A Cleveland judge ordered boxer Adrien Broner to be taken into custody for contempt of court, stemming from a 2018 lawsuit regarding an assault on a woman at a nightclub.

Judge Nancy Margaret Russo grew impatient with Broner, who failed to meet a number of deadlines.

There is a judgment against him for $830K and he is yet to pay.

Last month the boxer filed documents stating that he only had $13 in cash — but he’s been flashing the cash on his social media, and the feds are watching.

“I’m answering the questions,” Broner said in court. “That’s all I did have on me. I got rich friends. I do. I got wealthy friends that take care of me [The money I’ve been posting] is getting sent to me [by] my friends.”

