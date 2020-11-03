BOJ’s Kuroda says resurgence in U.S., European infections a concern By

© . Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan
TOKYO () – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday a resurgence in coronavirus infections in the United States and Europe was among concerns regarding the overseas economic outlook.
“There are high uncertainties over the outlook for the economy and prices, with risks skewed to the downside,” Kuroda said in a speech in an online meeting with business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.
“The spread of COVID-19 has not subsided globally, including Europe and the United States, and public health measures have been tightened in European countries,” he said. “Under these circumstances, the consequences of COVID-19 and the magnitude of their impact on domestic and overseas economies are highly unclear,” he added.
