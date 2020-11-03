BOJ’s Kuroda says resurgence in U.S., European infections a concern By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan

TOKYO () – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday a resurgence in coronavirus infections in the United States and Europe was among concerns regarding the overseas economic outlook.

“There are high uncertainties over the outlook for the economy and prices, with risks skewed to the downside,” Kuroda said in a speech in an online meeting with business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

“The spread of COVID-19 has not subsided globally, including Europe and the United States, and public health measures have been tightened in European countries,” he said. “Under these circumstances, the consequences of COVID-19 and the magnitude of their impact on domestic and overseas economies are highly unclear,” he added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR