Black Lives Matter protesters clash with police outside White House

Clashes are erupting between Trump supporters and protesters outside the White House on Tuesday night as police struggle to keep crowds under control.

Video footage from Black Lives Matter Plaza shows tensions overflowing into physical altercations as thousands gather to demonstrate despite a heavy presence from Metropolitan police.

According to reports, Black Lives Matter demonstrators were angered when a counter-protester allegedly began to shout ‘All lives matter, white lives matter’.

One video shows the man speaking with a protester before he is shoved into one of the barricades and surrounded. He is punched and pushed to the ground before manages to break away and walk off.

Another video shows a man in a ‘Make America Great Again’ shirt squaring off with a protester and trying to taunt him into a fight.

Shouting also erupted in a tense stand-off between protesters and cops, forcing officers to pull back from Black Lives Matter Plaza to restore calm. Protesters have threatened to remain and force civil unrest around the White House for weeks if Trump is reelected.

At least three protesters have been arrested. The first was taken into custody at around 5.15pm after demonstrators failed to comply with police orders to move a vehicle that was illegally parked and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to NBC.

The second two arrests were made at around 9.30pm as officers on bikes were deployed to break up a major scuffle. It is not known if the arrest was linked to the earlier violence between protesters captured on video.

Cops were seen loading canisters with crowd control munitions as struggled to remove the man who had been placed under arrest from the crowds.

Elsewhere, the LAPD and NYPD were both preparing for potential unrest as the National Guard was activated in 16 states, according to Deadline.

Police officers arrest a protester. There have been at least two arrests in the Capitol linked to the protests

Clashes erupted on Black Lives Plaza in a tense stand-off between different groups of protesters that cops struggled to get under control. There was later a tense stand-off between BLM protesters and police officers after a man was arrested

Metropolitan police on bikes were dispatched after a major scuffle erupted between protesters

Crowds outside the White House began to grow as the night progressed by tensions rose between protesters

A supporter of US President Donald J. Trump taunts Biden Supporters in Black Lives Matter Plaza

Elsewhere, Proud Boys and Trump supporters partied in a local bar as the results came in

In another part of the city, Trump supporters watch the results come in at a local bar

A man dressed as US President Donald Trump has his hands chained in a street as he protests outside the White House

Two men were arrested Tuesday evening on 16th Street in front of The Capital Hilton. A uniformed police officer told the .com, that the two men were arrested as a result of an assault against an unknown person

Protestors unfurl a banner that says “Remove Trump” on Black Lives Matter Plaza on election night

The various groups of protesters began to gather from Tuesday afternoon, preparing for a night of demonstrations even as many states still had hours to go until polling stations close.

As night fell on Tuesday, D.C. police lined the streets as they patrolled the ‘non-scalable’ fence now surrounding the perimeter of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Cops escorted a truck of musical performers as Shutdown D.C. and Black Lives Matter began their demonstrations to ‘start this next phase of the election cycle in the streets’.

The groups had planned an eight-hour event at Black Lives Matter Plaza that would include a giant screen showing election results, DJs and performances by bands playing Washington’s signature go-go music. A new report claims that they ‘planned for months’ to launch a new wave of protests from election night.

Police officers arrest a protester as a truck with musicians plays live Gogo music at protests near the White House

A Trump supporter tries to run from demonstrators at Black Lives Matter plaza after being punched and pushed down

Two men were arrested after an attack on a Trump supporter who was allegedly shouting ‘white lives matter’

Metropolitan police officers keep a small crowd back during a scuffle on Black Lives Matter Plaza

Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris watch as election results are broadcast on a big screen near the White House

A protestor waves sage in front of a police line formed in front of a live music truck in Black Lives Matter Plaza

A dance group entertains people gathered outside the White House while awaiting election results. What started off as a party atmosphere quickly grew more tense as clashes erupted between protesters and Trump supporters

While some Trump supporters were present, they were vastly outnumbered by anti-Trump protesters and videos showed them being attacked as protesters began to spread through the city.

Elsewhere in the city, the president’s fans gathered in a bar to celebrate as the results came in.

Earlier in the day, the atmosphere remained party-like but quickly descended into tension as the crowds grew and results began to break.

Two large black banners were unfurled that read ‘Trump Lies All The ‘ and ‘Remove Trump’ in white print.

According to the Shutdown website, the group warned that Tuesday’s protest would ‘not be the we need to create disruption to stop a coup – yet’ as votes would still be coming in.

The mood was festive as Proud Boys celebrate at Harry’s Bar in Washington D.C., Tuesday evening as results are tallied

Pictured are Pro-Trump supporters at Harry’s Bar., one was seen showing an ‘OK’ hand gesture, while others had what appeared to be ‘Proud Boys’ shirts. The celebration was a far cry from the clashes seen on Black Lives Matter Plaza

A woman wears a mask depicting US President Donald J. Trump as she protests in D.C. on Tuesday night

‘But we’ll be in a good place to respond to whatever might happen. This has been a really long and dark era so we’re going to be together to process our feelings of hope, anger, fear and exhaustion as a community,’ it added.

‘Regardless of the results, election-night programming will probably wrap up around midnight so we can be energized and ready to hit the streets again on the 4th.’

Yet protesters were seen becoming confrontational with cops as the night progressed. One video posted on social media at around 10pm showed a protesters shouting ‘F*ck you. F*ck all you’ as a police car moved through the crowds.

At results came in, the protests also began to gain momentum followed cops out of the plaza as they retreated after making arrests.

Protesters were pictured jumping on cars and dancing as they marched through the streets with a moving concert stage. The march was tracked by cops but quickly returned to the area around the White House.

Police in Washington DC escort a truck of musical performers along K Street Northwest, outside the Hyatt Place hotel in D.C.

People gather in area renamed as Black Lives Matter Plaza near White House in Washington D.C. on Tuesday evening

Demonstrators react outside the White House while waiting on election results on Tuesday evening

People gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza as they launch a wave of protests they threaten to extend for weeks

Police officers and local residents are seen in a street near the White House on Election Day

Cities around the nation are bracing for election-related unrest as activists get ready for what could be weeks of sustained street actions, depending on how the vote count goes and how President Donald Trump acts after his repeated refusals to say whether he will accept the results.

At least six groups have made requests for permits for protests in D.C. over the next few days.

The preparations have brought together a diverse constellation of groups, some decades old and others formed this past summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Demonstrators are gearing up for potential violence, especially after June, when Trump used federal law enforcement to clear the plaza outside the White House that had been filled with peaceful protesters.

‘The police are readying for battle. We should be very clear about that,’ April Goggans, a core organizer with the local Black Lives Matter affiliate, said during an Oct. 26 online training session, according to Associated Press.

An alleged early skirmish between protesters and cops broke out early on Tuesday evening

The scuffle allegedly led to one protester being arrested

People gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza near White House as protests begin before polls even close

A woman with a U.S. President Donald Trump mask dances over a U.S. flag outside Trump Tower on Election Day in NY

Organizer Nadine Bloch has been conducting training sessions (mostly on Zoom but a few socially distanced live ones) for everyone from passionate young street protestors to federal employees seeking methods of professional civil disobedience.

Black Lives Matter protesters have organized for months to launch a new wave of demonstrations starting outside the White House on election night that could carry on for weeks, according to a new report.

A collection of activist groups led by Black Lives Matter and Shutdown D.C. have been holding training sessions via Zoom to mobilize thousands in the event of a Biden loss, if the president fails to concede or if Trump decides to contest the results, Fox News claims.

The report claims to have accessed recordings of some of the training sessions that revealed the aim was to continue civil unrest across the United States from election day until the presidential inauguration in January.

An evangelical group talks about abortion while gathering outside the White House to wait out election results

Protest signage is seen outside of the White House Election Day

People gather in front of the White House the day of the election leaving protest signs on the barriers

Security is heightened in the surrounding blocks near the White House as the Presidential Election is underway

Fox alleges that they also gained access to documents which showed plans to shut down federal buildings, including the White House, and to ambush members of Congress as they arrived to D.C. via public transport following the election, although were not able to confirm their legitimacy.

Speaking to Fox, the FBI did not confirm or deny if an investigation was underway into plans by activist groups to cause unrest in the coming days if Trump causes and upset and takes victory.

It did, however, reveal that it has been working on a federal, state and local level to ‘gather and analyze intelligence to determine whether individuals might be motivated to take violent action for any reason’.

It added that its aim was to provide a ‘centralized location for assessing election-related threats, tracking status reports and significant complaints from FBI field offices, monitoring for indicators of a coordinated nationwide effort to disrupt the election process, providing guidance to FBI field offices, and coordinating an FBI response to any election-related incident’.

According to Fox, the training sessions included maps displaying police stations, key government buildings, and media outlets in the D.C. area.

One of the Zoom sessions allegedly featured activist Lisa Fithian from the Sunrise Movement, who outlined ‘what would it take to surround the White House’.

‘We’re facing an administration and a potential coup and a potential insurrection,’ Fithian allegedly said.

‘Is there going to be a war? Are people gonna get killed? Like is that on anybody else’s mind? I’m guessing it is. We’re going to see potential fighting all over the country or in some hotspots, and we’ve already seen that, so how do we work together across the country to help support each other no matter where we are and to maximize our impact by doing similar things on similar days at similar times?’

Fox claims she added that those willing to break windows should do so to gain access to buildings.

‘We have to be willing to put our bodies on the line and take on some discomfort and sacrifice risk in order to change things.’

‘We are going to be in a crisis but we want to make sure it’s one that we are creating. We want them to be responding to us and us not responding to them. In a situation of a coup or an insurrection or an uprising, whoever’s got the guns, often can win. We should be clear. Trump’s gotta go,’ she said, according to the recording of the call posted to the YouTube account SunriseExposed.

The video has since been removed from the site for violating community guidelines.

Elsewhere in the country, large NYPD trucks surrounded Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Tuesday evening as they prepared for the closing of the polls.

Heavily armed members of the NYPD stand guard outside Trump Tower in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon

A woman arranges signs at Barclays Center during a march in Brooklyn to encourage people to vote on Election Day in NYC

The heightened level of security came despite claims from Mayor Bill de Blasio that there was ‘no reason’ for businesses to board up their windows ahead of election day.

‘We do not have a specific threat… we are not giving guidance to do that but we certainly understand,’ he said during a press conference Tuesday.

He was slammed as ‘wrong’ and ‘clueless’ by critics including the Sergeants Benevolent Association, the largest NYPD union, which said chaos was ‘inevitable’.

NYPD Chief Terence A. Monahan also appeared to anticipate unrest Tuesday as he issued a stark warning to activists, cautioning ‘don’t even try it’.

‘We know who you are and you will be arrested,’ he said.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Tuesday morning: ‘The police officers are going to be out in force.

‘They’re going to have zero tolerance for it. Zero tolerance. I can’t be any more clear than that.’

The NYPD confirmed on Tuesday evening that they had plans in place to establish car and pedestrian-free zones if large-scale looting began to occur.

In Los Angeles, the LAPD announced Tuesday evening that they had ‘declared a citywide tactical alert to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities’.

However they cautioned that it had not been implemented as ‘a result of any specific incident’.

In Beverly Hills, the 130-officer equipped police force has gone into maximum deployment from October 31 to November 7, according to Deadline. Officers are being asked to put in 12-hour shifts and the department has sub-contracted a S.W.A.T. team and 80 private security guards.

The LAPD announced in a tweet on Tuesday evening that they had ‘declared a citywide tactical alert to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities’

An armored vehicle patrols a boarded up Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Tuesday

An armored vehicle patrols a boarded up Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Tuesday afternoon

The LAPD was both preparing for potential unrest as the National Guard was activated in 16 states on election day

Every major city in America is preparing for some form of unrest after a year of unprecedented violence and unrest.

National Guard troops are patrolling the streets of Philadelphia and Chicago, including Target parking lots, ahead of Tuesday’s election that is expected to trigger violence in major cities across the country.

Troops reported to Philadelphia on Monday night, arriving in armored trucks, a day before Americans went to the polls to decide on who will be the next President. It comes after weeks of unrest in Philadelphia over the police shooting of black man Walter Wallace Jr.

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker asked National Guard troops in his state to go to Chicago in anticipation of riots and looting.

A National Guard spokesman said the troops have not yet been given any specific directions.

‘Obviously, people can see Illinois National Guard trucks and troops moving.

‘This is to be ready to respond if needed, but we have not been given any missions. We, along with most other Illinoisans and Americans, hope we are not needed,’ Barb Wilson, the spokesman, said.

In total, about 3,500 National Guardsmen have been put on active Election Day duty today in America.