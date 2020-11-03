Bitcoin bull Jack Dorsey keeps role as Twitter CEO following board review By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin bull Jack Dorsey keeps role as Twitter CEO following board review
Twitter CEO and major (BTC) bull Jack Dorsey will keep his role at the company, according to a recent decision by a Twitter board committee.
As Bloomberg reported on Nov. 2, the committee officially reviewed Twitter’s leadership as part of a March 2020 agreement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Silver Lake. Both companies gained seats on Twitter’s board of directors through investments earlier this year.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.